Prep roundup: Nipomo boys, girls cross country teams sweep dual meet vs. Cabrillo

The Nipomo High School boys and girls cross country teams both finished in first place Wednesday in windy conditions at a Los Padres League dual meet at Cabrillo High School.
The Nipomo girls team finished 7-0 with five varsity girls finishing in the top 11 on the 3-mile course.
“I knew we had it in us, but you never know until the numbers come in,” Nipomo coach Catherine Hennelly said.
Mackenzie Wisneski finished in third place with an unofficial time of 18:40.
Garrett Morgan’s time of 15:48 was the top boys finish for Nipomo, which had four runners finish in the top 10.
Mission Prep 19, Coast Union 38 (girls); Mission Prep 19, Coast Union 42 (boys)
Mission Prep’s Grace Carney won the girls portion of Wednesday’s dual meet at Coast Union with a time of 20 minutes, 51 seconds, followed by teammates Ashleigh Berber in second (22:15) and Maddie Jackson in fourth (23:18).
In the boys race, Mission Prep’s Scott Scharlach won in a time of 16:34, followed by Elliot Riforgiate in third (18:02) and Charlie Reilly in fourth (18:19).
Mission Prep returns to its league schedule Oct. 13 with a PAC 8 league meet at the Fairbanks Cross Country Course.
BOYS WATER POLO
Nipomo 13, Morro Bay 3
Jacob Billinger had six goals for Nipomo in the Titans’ win over Morro Bay.
Garrit Vander Veen added three more goals for Nipomo (5-4, 2-0 Los Padres)
Ricardo Volavra had all three goals for Morro Bay.
Nipomo goalie Luke Wilenius had 10 saves.
Next week, Nipomo will face its biggest test of the season when it travels to play undefeated league champion Santa Ynez.
GIRLS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 17, Santa Barbara 1
Erika Egg’s 6-0, 6-0, 6-1 victory highlighted Arroyo Grande’s win over Santa Barbara.
The Eagles’ doubles teams of Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman and Lily Bickmore (6-3, 6-4, 6-3) and Christina Atherton (7-5, 6-3, 6-2) also swept their matches.
Arroyo Grande improves to 14-0 overall after the nonconference dual meet victory and returns to PAC 8 play Thursday at St. Joseph.
