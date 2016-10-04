Prep roundup: Atascadero girls volleyball rallies to beat San Luis Obispo

The Atascadero High School girls volleyball team rallied from down two sets to beat San Luis Obispo 12-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-11 on Tuesday.
Abby Wright had 13 kills and three aces, and Taylor Degnan had seven kills and two aces for the Greyhounds (8-5, 4-4 PAC 8), who play host to Righetti on Thursday. Hannah Hagy registered 20 assists and five aces in the win.
Paso Robles 3, St. Joseph 0
The Bearcats swept 25-19, 25-13, 25-14, led by Gabby Morrison’s 19 assists, 10 digs and six kills. Tegan Curren added eight kills and eight digs for Paso Robles (6-2, PAC 8), which plays at San Luis Obispo on Thursday.
Mission Prep 3, Pioneer Valley 0
The Royals were led by Maddie Boncich’s 12 kills in a 25-9, 25-12, 25-10 sweep. Transfer Jade Hamachai added five kills in her first game and Alyssa Simmons had four blocks for Mission Prep, who take on Arroyo Grande on Thursday.
Arroyo Grande 3, Righetti 0
Amber Martin had 10 kills as the Eagles defeated the Warriors 25-12, 25-23, 25-14.
Arroyo Grande’s Sam Oliver and Rilee Day both had eight kills.
Arroyo Grande (10-4, 8-0 Pac 8) plays Righetti at home on Thursday.
Nipomo 3, Lompoc 0
Nipomo swept 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 to improve to 7-1 in Los Padres League play. Krissy Ramsey had eight aces and five kills, and Hope Goodall had six aces. Gennae Abatti added 10 kills, and Mackenzie Bland had four aces for the Titans (9-3), who play Cabrillo on Thursday.
Templeton 3, Orcutt Academy 0
Templeton won 25-11, 25-10, 25-17 thanks in part to Abby Vierra’s 12 kills. Lauren Reeves and Valetina Shaw each added seven kills.
Coast Union 3, Valley Christian 0
The Broncos won their sixth straight match, 25-13, 25-19, 25-6. Gigi Stoothoff had 13 kills and 14 aces, serving for 17 of Coast Union’s points in the final set. Ailyn Casas had six kills, and Ahtziri Mora recorded seven aces for the Broncos (6-4, 4-0 Coast Valley League), who play at Shandon on Thursday.
TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 16, Mission Prep 2
Arroyo Grande’s doubles team of Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman swept all three sets 6-0. The Eagles went on to sweep all nine doubles team sets.
Delanie Dunkle of Arroyo Grande won her two sets 6-0.
Mission Prep’s Julia Wagner led Mission Prep with scores of 6-2, 6-2, 0-6.
Arroyo Grande (13-0, 9-0 Pac 8) heads home to face Santa Barbara on Thursday while Mission Prep (7-4, 5-4 Pac 8) plays Atascadero.
Righetti 9, Atascadero 9 (68-67)
Anneline Breytenbach won two out of three 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, and Atascadero’s No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Wulff and Courtney Basden swept 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.
The tandem of Gabriella Diaz and Kacey Journey won two out of three, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0, and Grace Curtis and Beth Andrade also won two of three, 1-6, 6-2, 6-0, for the Greyhounds (10-5, 5-4 PAC 8).
San Luis Obispo 18, Paso Robles 0
The Tigers are now 12-2 and 8-1 in the PAC 8 this season. San Luis Obispo with play at Righetti on Thursday.
Cabrillo 13, Templeton 5
Mili Proft swept 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 for the Eagles. Serenity Wilcox added a set win at 7-5, and Emma Gray won a set 6-1.
Nipomo 15, Lompoc 3
Julia Johnson, Sarah Hickenbottom and Katelyn Chamberlain swept singles for Nipomo for the second straight day. The No. 1 doubles team of Anika Smith and Aimie Olson also swept for the Titans (8-3), who currently sit in fourth place and play at Cabrillo on Thursday.
Nipomo 14, Coast Union 4 (Monday)
Johnson, Hickenbottom and freshman Taylor Kaiser all swept in singles for the Titans. The No.1 doubles team of Abrahamian and Gutierrez also won two sets for Nipomo.
WATER POLO
San Luis Obispo 13, Pioneer Valley 0
Shea Dorji had four goals, and Kevin Hill and Mark Olson each added two more to lead San Luis Obispo. The Tigers led 9-0 after the first quarter.
Jordan Troy had eight saves in the shutout for the Tigers (10-6, 2-2 PAC 8), who have a bye next week.
Arroyo Grande 18, Paso Robles 6
Arroyo Grande was led by Scot Adams, who scored five goals, and Bear Weymire and Michael Criswell, who both scored three. Jared Martin of Arroyo Grande had eight saves.
Paso Robles’ Zack Tucker and Mason Steiner each scored three goals in the loss. Iver Hansen of Paso Robles has 10 saves during the match.
Paso Robles (10-4, 3-1 Pac 8) plays host to Atascadero on Tuesday. Arroyo Grande (7-4, 2-1 Pac 8) is set to hold the first day of its two-day Fall Classic tournament Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Arroyo Grande 240, St. Joseph 299
Arroyo Grande’s Kinsey McBryde shot a 40 to medal at the par-34 Blacklake Golf Course. The meet was played on the “Oaks” nine. Karley Pinkerton shot a 50, and Hannah Jones added a 51 for the Eagles (9-0, 5-0 PAC 8).
Atascadero 225, Paso Robles 275
Atascadero’s Morgan Humphrey earned the individual medal on the front nine of the par-35 Paso Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon, carding a 43 overall.
Tess Leuchin (49) and Justine McAllister (53) rounded out the top three for Atascadero.
Paso Robles’ Mikayla Stone shot the lowest round, carding a 50 overall. Kayla Hernandez scored a 52, while Kayla Williams and Madison Holmer shot 57s.
