Prep football roundup: Paso Robles, Morro Bay suffer 1st losses of season

The Paso Robles High School football team didn’t get its offense going until late Friday night against Sierra Canyon, and despite rallying for 22 points in the fourth quarter it cost them their first defeat of the season in a 50-36 loss at War Memorial Stadium.
Bearcats (5-1) quarterback Steven Schouten scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2:03 remaining in the game to cut Sierra Canyon’s lead to 43-36 after a two-point conversion run by Christian Erickson. But Sierra Canyon’s Bobby Cole sealed the deal with a touchdown run from 8 yards out — his third of the game to go along with 225 yards on 29 carries — just a minute later.
Paso Robles trailed 36-14 at halftime.
Quarterback Johnny Hawkings finished the game with 271 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions on 16-of-23 passing as the Trailblazers of Chatsworth (7-0) racked up 599 yards of total offense.
Erickson was Paso Robles’ leading rusher with 73 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Schouten added 58 more and a touchdown on the ground and was 18 of 35 for 273 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions through the air. Daniel Giroux hauled in three receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Paso Robles amassed 409 yards for the game. The Bearcats begin PAC 5 play next week, playing host to Arroyo Grande on Friday.
Cabrillo 34, Morro Bay 14
Danny Koval and Josh Skiffington each scored touchdowns in Morro Bay’s loss to Cabrillo — the Pirates first defeat of the season.
Skiffington’s touchdown came on a 60-yard reverse pass from Spencer Cecil in the first quarter, and Koval got into the end zone on a 2-yard run in the third.
Morro Bay head coach David Kelley said it was a host of mistakes — penalties, turnovers, missed tackles — that did his team in.
“We can’t play poorly and expect to win,” Kelley said. “... Those are things that championship teams don’t do. And we did too much of that.”
The Pirates (4-1) play at Santa Ynez next Friday before starting their Northern League schedule in two weeks at home against Mission Prep.
Other scores:
Mission Prep 49, Linfield Christian 21
Lompoc 58, Templeton 0
St. Joseph 41, San Luis Obispo 0
Atascadero 32, Pioneer Valley 14
