Mission Prep football hosts Linfield Christian

Mission Prep’s Brayden Corona runs the ball againsts Linfield Christian in Friday’s non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep hosts Linfield Christian in a non-leage game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com