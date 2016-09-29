Prep roundup: San Luis Obispo girls golf finishes 1st at PAC 8 tournament

San Luis Obispo High School earned its second first-place finish this season at a PAC 8 girls golf tournament Thursday afternoon at Rancho Maria golf course with an overall score of 232.
Righetti’s Sarah Fouratt shot a 1-over on the par-35 front nine to take medalist honors.
Isabel Carpenter of San Luis Obispo shot the lowest round for the Tigers (40), while Hannah Ogden shot a 46.
Arroyo Grande came in second with a score of 236. Delanie Dunkle and Kinsey McBryde both finished with scores of 40 for the Eagles.
Paso Robles’ Mikayla Stone carded a 46 and Marie Perez a 51, contributing to a 251 and third-place overall team finish.
Atascadero rounded out the top four with a 254.
Santa Ynez wins LPL tournament
The Los Padres League hosted its second league tournament of the season Thursday afternoon at the Nipomo Monarch Dunes golf course, with Santa Ynez clinching the victory with a score of 280. Cabrillo(282), Morro Bay (298) and Orcutt (300) rounded out the top four.
Medalist Brooke Prookkuck of Nipomo carded a 47 on the front nine of Monarch Dunes’ par-36 course. Second place was awarded to Ashley McClung of Orcutt with a (51), while Bailey Gregory from Cabrillo was third (52).
GIRLS TENNIS
Mission Prep 18, Pioneer Valley 0
Izzy Marshall and Maggie Ma won three sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1, and the team of Mackenzie Poole and Kathryn Abbate also won three, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. Sawyer Smith and Analise Kunkle won three sets, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
Arroyo Grande 16, Righetti 2
Josceline Ramirez swept all three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, and the team of Lauren Midyett and Christina Atherton won all three, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. The Eagles are 12-0 overall and 8-0 in the PAC 8.
St. Joseph 9, Paso Robles 9 (75-72)
The doubles team of Rebbeca Slason and Aneva Mason won two out of three sets for the Bearcats, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. The tandem of Livia Rambo and Alex Fletes won a pair of sets, 6-1, 6-2, 0-6, and Regan Dubroth and Rosie Singleton teamed up to win two out of three, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.
Cabrillo 15, Templeton 3
Mili Proft won all three sets, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, for the Eagles (4-6, 2-5 PAC 8), who will play Orcutt Academy on Tuesday at home.
Nipomo 15, Santa Maria 3
Nipomo’s Julia Johnson and Sarah Hickenbottom both swept their sets, with Johnson scoring a 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 win and Hickenbottom winning all three 6-0.
Anika Smith and Aimie Olson won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, while the team of Makena Gillespie and Emily Barry won their sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
The Titans (6-3, 4-3 Los Padres) head home to play Coast Union on Monday.
San Luis Obispo 14, Atascadero 4
Jenny Zakaria of San Luis Obispo swept her sets 7-5, 6-1, 6-0.
The Tigers (7-1 Pac 8) travel to Santa Barbara High School for their next match.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, Atascadero 0
Macie Lachemann had four kills, three aces and 35 assists in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 victory for the Eagles. Amber Martin and Sabina Selzer both had eight kills, while Erin Dobbe finished with seven kills.
Atascadero’s Taylor Degnan finished with six kills and two aces.
Atascadero (6-6, 3-4 Pac 8) travels to San Luis Obispo for their next match, while Arroyo Grande (10-4, 7-0 Pac 8) travels to Righetti.
San Luis Obispo 3, St. Joseph 0
Dasha Novotney had seven kills and four blocks in a 25-8, 25-13, 25-15 win for the Tigers. Molly Eppright had 12 digs, Sophie Maino added seven kills and Lindsey McCloud registered 13 assists.
San Luis Obispo will play host to Atascadero on Tuesday.
Mission Prep 3, Paso Robles 0
The Royals swept 26-24, 25-20, 25-20.
Nipomo 3, Santa Maria 0
The Titans swept 25-12, 25-5, 25-1 to improve to 6-1 in league play. Kylie Mendez and Hope Goodall each had nine aces, and Gennae Abatti had 13 kills. Rody Canton added five kills for Nipomo (8-3).
Templeton 3, Cabrillo 0
The Eagles won 25-13, 25-12, 25-16, led by Lauren Reeves’ six kills and eight aces. Savannah Juel had seven kills, and Carra Kruse and Hannah McRoy combined for 24 assists.
Morro Bay 3, Orcutt Academy 0
The Pirates swept 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 behind Erin DesJardins’ 30 assists, two aces and a kill. Ellie Fryer added seven kills and two aces, and Lexi Beaman chipped in seven kills for the Pirates (9-4, 4-3 LPL), who face Santa Ynez on Tuesday.
Coast Union 3, Coastal Christian 0
The Broncos continued their five-game winning streak with a 25-7, 25-20, 25-6 win. Gigi Stoothoff had 14 kills and six digs, and Ailyn Casas had 10 kills and three aces. Karis Lawson had six blocks and Hayle Zinn recorded five kills and four aces. Coast Union (5-4, 3-0 Coast Valley League) will play host to Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Atascadero 3, Pioneer Valley 0 (Tuesday)
The Greyhounds swept 25-12, 25-10, 25-15. Taylor Degnan had 11 kills, and Abby Wright added seven kills for Atascadero. Lyndsi Edmonston distributed 20 assists in the win for Atascadero.
