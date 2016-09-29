Central Coast Football Power Rankings: Paso Robles keeps rolling

Paso Robles had a strong showing in its first week atop The Tribune’s Power Ranking and remains there this week, though Lompoc is pretty much 1b after another shutout win. Santa Ynez keeps winning and rising up the ranks, and Atascadero is holding strong in the Top 5 after playing well against good teams while dealing with injuries. Here’s how the rest of the Top 10 shakes out:
1. Paso Robles (5-0, 0-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 1
2. Lompoc (5-0, 0-0 LPL) Last week: No. 2
3. Arroyo Grande (4-1, 0-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 3
4. Atascadero (2-3, 0-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 4
5. Santa Ynez (4-0, 0-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 6
6. St. Joseph (2-3, 0-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 5
7. Morro Bay (4-0, 0-0 Northern) Last week: No. 7
8. Pioneer Valley (3-1, 0-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 8
9. Santa Maria (3-2, 0-0 Northern) Last week: No. 9
10. Nipomo (2-3, 0-0 Northern) Last week: No. 10
