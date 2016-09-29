Prep football: Can Morro Bay and Paso Robles keep winning streaks alive?

A look at this week’s high school football games involving San Luis Obispo County teams:
Tribune Sports Game of the Week: Nipomo at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
This district rivalry produced one of the strangest stories from last season when students at Nipomo High School apparently tried to frame Arroyo Grande High School with homophobic and crude messages that sparked a report to police and investigations on both campuses. On the football field, the Arroyo Grande (4-1) defense pitched a shutout. It could happen again against Nipomo (2-3) this year with the way the Eagles have been playing of late. It will be the final test for both teams before heading into league play next week.
Linfield Christian (Temecula) at Mission Prep, 6 p.m.
Mission Prep (1-3) forfeited (or canceled, depending on who you ask) its game against Sierra Canyon last Friday due to a lack of healthy players. Mission Prep should get a few players back for this game against Linfield Christian (1-2-1), a team that knocked Nipomo out of the playoffs last season. Mission Prep will need to get a handle on Linfield Christian running backs John Henry and Simeon Burns. For the Royals, they will need to get their offense back on track and stay healthy heading into league play.
Atascadero at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Atascadero (2-3) isn’t as banged up as Mission Prep, but the Greyhounds are still dealing with the loss of several key players heading into the game against Pioneer Valley (3-1). Filling in for Tysen Delkener, running back Kobe Cross has done well and should see plenty of the ball again against the Panthers. If Atascadero wants to get back to .500 heading into a much-needed bye week, it will need to limit the big plays from Pioneer Valley quarterback Matthew Garcia.
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) at Paso Robles, 7 p.m.
After Mission Prep forfeited, Sierra Canyon coaches decided to check out Paso Robles (5-0) in its win over Clovis North last week. What they saw was a diverse offense and a defense that seems to be hitting its stride. The Bearcats defense will need to key on Sierra Canyon (6-0) running back Bobby Cole (140 yards per game and 8 touchdowns). This battle of unbeatens should be a good one.
Cabrillo at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Coming off a bye week, Morro Bay (4-0) hopes to keep its comeback story and win-streak going against Cabrillo (2-3). The Cabrillo defense gave up 238 rushing yards in a 35-0 loss to Nipomo last week, so look for Morro Bay to feed the ball to its three running backs — Myles Minnis, Danny Koval and Brandon McGinley — all night.
Templeton at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
This is a tall task for Templeton (1-3) against Lompoc (5-0), one of the best teams in not only the area but also the state. One of Templeton’s biggest weakness is stopping the run, and Lompoc has rushed for nearly 300 yards per game this season.
St. Joseph at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
San Luis Obispo (0-5) has shown it can stop the run, but it will be the defensive secondary that will be challenged when the Tigers host St. Joseph (2-3). The Knights lost to Arroyo Grande last week but showed they can move the ball through the air with quarterback Justin Wong and wide reciever Nate Guzman. SLO has had trouble stopping passing attacks all season.
