September 28, 2016 7:49 PM

Prep roundup: Templeton girls tennis edges Coast Union in dual meet

By Tribune Staff

Serenity Wilcox won two sets (7-5, 6-3) and the doubles teams of Natalie Yonker and Emma Stryfco also won a pair of sets (6-2, 6-3) to lead Templeton past Coast Union 12-6 on Wednesday.

Templeton (2-4 Los Padres League, 4-5 overall) next faces Cabrillo on the road Thursday.

BOYS WATER POLO

Cabrillo 14, Morro Bay 9

Ricardo Volabra led the way with five goals in Morro Bay’s losing effort against Cabrillo.

Levi Krull added three goals, and Marcel Addis-Jackson rounded out the scoring for the Pirates (3-6 overall, 0-1 LPL). Hiram Burrus had seven saves.

Morro Bay next plays at Nipomo on Oct. 5.

