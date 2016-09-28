Prep roundup: Templeton girls tennis edges Coast Union in dual meet

Serenity Wilcox won two sets (7-5, 6-3) and the doubles teams of Natalie Yonker and Emma Stryfco also won a pair of sets (6-2, 6-3) to lead Templeton past Coast Union 12-6 on Wednesday.
Templeton (2-4 Los Padres League, 4-5 overall) next faces Cabrillo on the road Thursday.
BOYS WATER POLO
Cabrillo 14, Morro Bay 9
Ricardo Volabra led the way with five goals in Morro Bay’s losing effort against Cabrillo.
Levi Krull added three goals, and Marcel Addis-Jackson rounded out the scoring for the Pirates (3-6 overall, 0-1 LPL). Hiram Burrus had seven saves.
Morro Bay next plays at Nipomo on Oct. 5.
Comments