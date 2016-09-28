The Nipomo High School volleyball team finds success in diverse group of athletes

A softball player, a basketball player and a track athlete walk onto a volleyball court. Stop me if you’ve heard this one — there is a good chance you haven’t.
It’s not a scenario you’re likely to find within the ranks of successful high school volleyball teams, which are usually composed mostly of year-round club players. Though some teams feature dual-sport athletes, all of the top local high school volleyball teams have at least a few players that play — or have played — with volleyball club teams.
The Nipomo High School girls volleyball team has none.
“It’s like pulling teeth trying to get them to play club,” Nipomo head coach Andrea Ragan said. “Just getting them into volleyball and knowing more about volleyball has been my plan for the last three years.”
So far that master plan hasn’t worked out for Ragan. But even though most of her team wouldn’t call themselves exclusively volleyball players, that doesn’t mean they can’t play.
Hope Goodall is a perfect example. The senior outside hitter is a star on the Nipomo softball team. Last season she led the Titans in batting average (.435), stolen bases (26) and was the team’s starting pitcher. Now, she’s Nipomo’s go-to outside hitter and kill leader.
“We have been practicing all summer. That’s just what we have to do to get ready,” Goodall said. “We all have another sport that’s like our main sport. It’s crazy that we can come out and compete when we don’t have as much experience as them.”
Not only has Nipomo (8-4, 5-1 Los Padres) been competing, they’ve been winning.
They defeated defending Los Padres League champions Templeton, a team filled with club players, in five sets Tuesday. Nipomo is also the only team in the league so far to take a set off first-place Santa Ynez, another team with strong club ties.
“In past years, last year especially, (Templeton) killed us. This year, (the team) started to believe we could do it, so they came out strong, fighting from the beginning,” Ragan said of Tuesday’s match.
Leading the way with eight kills against Templeton was senior outside hitter Gennae Abatti, Goodall’s catcher on the softball team. Abatti, who also plays water polo, led the softball team with seven home runs last season. She’s a power hitter on the court, too, second on the team in kills.
Distributing the rock to Goodall and Abatti, just as she does for the basketball team as its speedy point guard, is senior setter Kylie Mendez. Abatti said despite a lack of experience, they have strong team chemistry.
“Every sport I play, you have to be a team. You can’t have different groups. We have been playing four years together so we are like this,” Abatti said, crossing her fingers.
Nipomo currently sits in second place in the Los Padres League as the first round of league play wraps up Thursday against Santa Maria. Though the team doesn’t want to diminish the majority of the remaining schedule, Goodall can’t help but look forward to their Oct. 11 home game against Santa Ynez.
“I want to come out and beat Santa Ynez so badly,” Goodall said.
Ragan said though the team lost to Santa Ynez in their last match, she feels like the team’s mentality has shifted.
“We weren’t mentally strong against Santa Ynez like we were against Templeton,” Ragan said. “We have been there now. Now we can move forward.”
