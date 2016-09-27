Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls volleyball continues PAC 8 domination

The Arroyo Grande High School girls volleyball team extended its winning-streak to six matches Tuesday night with a sweep of San Luis Obispo.
With the 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 win, Arroyo Grande (9-4, 6-0 PAC 8) remained the only team the PAC 8 that has not dropped a game (18-0).
Setter Macie Lachemann distributed the ball all over the court on a sweltering Tuesday evening. The result, three Arroyo Grande players finished with double-digit kills — Amber Martin (13), Brynn Thoming (10) and Sabina Selzer (10). Lachemann finished with 40 assist and three aces.
“I have always felt pretty confident in them, even when we started out with those two (non-league) losses,” Arroyo Grande head coach Chip Blaney said. “I’m pretty excited about where we are now. I also know we have room to improve.”
San Luis Obispo was the only PAC 8 team to beat Arroyo Grande last season when the two teams split the league title.
Arroyo Grande will finish the first cycle of league games Thursday against Atascadero.
Nipomo 3, Templeton 2
Nipomo defeated Templeton, the defending Los Padres Leauge champions, Tuesday night in five games.
Nipomo (8-4 overall, 4-1 Los Padres) won the back-and-forth match 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12.
“We dug a lot of their hits, and I think we had higher energy in the end,” Nipomo head coach Andrea Ragan said. “It was a good match”
Senior Gennae Abatti led the Titans with eight kills, and Hope Goodall added seven kills and 25 digs.
Lauren Reeves had 14 kills for Templeton (8-6, 4-1 Los Padres) in the loss, and Hannah McRoy added eight kills and 25 assist.
Morro Bay 3, Lompoc 1
Lexi Beamen had 16 kills and three blocks and Erin DeJardins distributed 29 assists to lead Morro Bay past Lompoc.
Morro Bay (8-5, 3-3 Los Padres League) travels to Orcutt on Thursday.
Coast Union 3, Cuyama Valley 0
The Broncos swept 25-8, 25-14, 25-13 behind Gigi Stoothoff’s nine kills and four aces. Ailyn Casas had seven aces and five kills, and Ahtziri Mora recorded 13 assists. Karis Lawson also had six kills for Coast Union (4-4, 2-0 Coast Valley League).
GIRLS TENNIS
Nipomo 11, Templeton 7
Julia Johnson won a pair of sets 6-2, 6-1 and Sarah Hickenbottom won two more, 6-2, 6-1. Anika Smith and Aimie Olson teamed up to win 6-4, 6-1, and the team of Makena Gillespie and Emily Barry won two sets, 6-1, 6-0, for the Titans. Nipomo takes on Santa Maria on Thursday.
Mili Prost swept for the Eagles, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0, and the team of Emma Gray and Quinn Chamblin won all three sets, 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). Templeton (3-5, 2-4 LPL) will face Coast Union on Wednesday.
Morro Bay 16, Lompoc 2
Morro Bay’s Alyse Person and Laetitia Messmer both swept their sets, with Person scoring 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, and Messmer scoring 6-3, 6-0, 6-0.
Katrina Siems of Morro Bay won two of her matches, both of them 6-0 wins.
Grace Ordonez and Karen Chumbe rounded out the scoring for Morro Bay with a doubles sweep, scoring 6-3, 6-2, and 7-6.
Morro Bay (6-5, 3-3 Los Padres), will travel to play Orcutt Academy at Hancock College on Thursday.
Arroyo Grande 15, Atascadero 3
Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman led Arroyo Grande with a doubles win, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 to remain undefeated (18-0) in PAC 8 play so far this season and lead Arroyo Grande to the win.
Gabriella Diaz and Annaline Breytenbach for Arroyo Grande won two of three, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Arroyo Grande freshman Josceline Ramirez swept all three of her sets 6-0.
Arroyo Grande (11-0, 7-0 PAC 8) travels to Righetti High School on Thursday.
Mission Prep 11, Paso Robles 7
Julia Wagner swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-0m and Avery Munster won all three sets 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 for the Royals (7-3, 5-3 PAC 8), who take on Pioneer Valley on Thursday.
GIRLS GOLF
San Luis Obispo 244, Pioneer Valley 305
San Luis Obispo’s Isabel Carpenter carded a 41 to medal on the front nine of the par-35 Dairy Creek Golf Course. Teammate Hannah Ogden added a 47, and Emily Lemeire had a 48.
Arroyo Grande 224, Paso Robles 274
The Eagles shot their lowest total of the season, which was good for their second CIF qualifying score of the year. Arroyo Grande needs four more qualifying scores to make the cut.
Kinsey McBryde shot a 39 to medal, beating out teammates Delanie Dunkle (40) and Karley Pinkerton (42).
Paso Robles was lead by Mikayla Stone, who shot a 49.
BOYS WATER POLO
Righetti 22, San Luis Obispo 6
Mark Olson had three goals and Jordan Troy had eight saves for the Tigers (9-6, 1-2 PAC 8), who will play host to Pioneer Valley next Tuesday.
