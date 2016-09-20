Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls volleyball sweeps Paso Robles

The Arroyo Grande girls volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of Paso Robles on Tuesday night. The Eagles (7-5, 4-0 PAC 8) were led by Macie Lachemann, who had 18 assists to go with four kills, and Amber Martin, who had 10 kills.
Sabina Selzer had seven kills, and Eden Mostajo had 14 assists.
Arroyo Grande coach Chip Blaney said the Eagles held slight serving advantage, which proved to be the difference in the match. The loss is Paso Robles’ first outside of tournament play this year.
The Bearcats (3-1 PAC 8) were led by Madison Morrison and Kalyn Armstrong, who each had six kills, and Gabby Morrison, who had eight digs. Paso Robles will play host to Atascadero on Thursday.
Atascadero 3, St. Joseph 0
The Greyhounds swept 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 behind Abby Wright’s eight kills. Stephanie Monson added seven kills, and Taylor Degnan recorded five kills and five digs. Hannah Hagy registered 15 assists and three digs for Atascadero (5-3, 2-2 PAC 8).
San Luis Obispo 3, Pioneer Valley 0
The Tigers swept 25-14, 25-13, 25-19.
Mission Prep 3, Righetti 0
The Royals swept 25-22, 25-12, 25-21, led by Boo Laird’s 12 kills. Ani Boncich chipped in seven kills for Mission Prep.
Nipomo 3, Orcutt Academy 0
Hope Goodall recorded seven kills and 13 digs to lead Nipomo to victory over Orcutt Academy.
Genaee Abatti added nine kills, and McKenzie Bland had six aces in the win. Nipomo (5-3 overall, 3-1 Los Padres League) next plays host to Morro Bay on Thursday.
Templeton 3, Morro Bay 0
Lauren Reeves had six kills and five aces in the Eagles’ 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 win over the Pirates. Cheyemme Rice added seven kills and Hannah McRoy had 18 assists and 12 digs.
Coast Union 3, Dunn 0
The Broncos swept 25-17, 25-21, 25-19, propelled by Karis Lawson’s four kills, four aces and one block. Ailyn Casas had five kills and two aces, and Gigi Stoothoof notched 12 assists and two aces for Coast Union (2-4), who will play at Maricopa on Thursday.
BOYS WATER POLO
Paso Robles 12, San Luis Obispo 8
The Bearcats overcame a 4-0 Tiger start the game, thanks in part to goalie Iver Hansen, who had a school-record 24 saves. The previous record was 21, set by Gabe Hendley.
John Nash had four goals and five steals, and Zach Tucker had four goals for Paso Robles (9-4, 2-0 PAC 8). Jakob Dewhurst had two goals.
“I’m proud of the guys,” coach Duane McRoy said. “We came back strong after a lousy game against Cabrillo.”
Garrett Wilson and Brandon Halebsky each had a goal in the win.
Shey Dorji, Mark Olson and Jacob Donath each had two goals for San Luis Obispo. Jordan Troy had 14 saves in goal for the Tigers (4-5, 1-1 PAC 8).
GIRLS GOLF
San Luis Obispo 229, Righetti 271
Medalist Isabel Carpenter shot a 1-over 36 on the front nine of the Dairy Creek Golf Course for San Luis Obispo. Teammate Lily Svetich had a 44 and Emily Lemiere added a 48 for the Tigers (3-0 PAC 8), who will compete in the Lompoc PAC 8 tournament on Thursday.
Arroyo Grande 253, St. Joseph 327
Kinsey McBryde shot a 1-over 37 to medal for the Eagles at the Cypress Ridge Golf Course. Karley Pinkerton added a 52, and Hannah Jones had a 53 for Arroyo Grande (7-0, 3-0 PAC 8).
Atascadero 245, Mission Prep NA
Atascadero’s Morgan Humphrey shot a 6-over 41 on the front nine at Chalk Mountain as the Greyhounds beat Mission Prep in a PAC 8 dual meet Tuesday by default (not enough golfers to qualify).
Tess Lewohn also shot a 47 for Atascadero (2-1 PAC 8).
GIRLS TENNIS
Morro Bay 10, Templeton 8
The Pirates edged the Eagles in a close Los Padres League dual meet on the strength of their doubles sweep by Macy Sheets and Judy Whithun-At, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.
Morro Bay’s three singles entries all took two of three sets: Alyse Pearson (0-6, 6-4, 6-3), Katrina Siems 1-6, 6-3, 6-3) and Laetitia Messmer (0-6, 6-4, 6-0).
The win evens Morro Bay’s record at 2-2 in league and 4-4 overall. They’ll next take on Nipomo on Thursday.
Templeton’s Mili Prost swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 and the doubles team of Anna Anselmi and Bugg Zendel won two out of three (6-0, 6-1) for the Eagles (1-4, 1-3 LPL). The tandem of Emily Ford and Quinn Chamblin also won a pair 6-4, 6-4 for Templeton.
Arroyo Grande 18, Pioneer Valley 0
Erica Egg swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, as did Rachel Fulton (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) for Arroyo Grande, who improve to 9-0 and 5-0 in the PAC 8. Arroyo Grande will face San Luis Obispo on Thursday.
Arroyo Grande 11, San Marcos 7 (Monday)
Delanie Dunkle swept her singles sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, and the team of Emma Mostajo and Natalie Porter swept their doubles sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in a nonconference match up.
Atascadero 10, Paso Robles 8
Rosie Singleton won two out of three for Paso Robles, 7-5, 6-0, as did Anya Connolly (6-1, 6-0) and Stephany Arbaca (6-0, 7-5). The doubles team of Livia Rambo and Alex Fletes won a set 6-4, and Regan Dobroth and Becca Slason won a set 7-5 for the Bearcats.
San Luis Obispo 16, Mission Prep 2
Julia Wagner won a pair of sets 6-4, 6-0 for Mission Prep (4-3, 2-3 PAC 8).
Orcutt Academy 12, Nipomo 6
Nipomo was led by Julia Johnson, who swept, 6-3, 6-0, 7-6 and Sarah Hickenbottom, who won two sets 6-1, 6-2. Isa Abrahamian tacked a set win at 6-1 for the Titans (3-3, 1-3 LPL).
