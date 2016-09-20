Mission Prep girls tennis hosts SLO

San Luis Obispo’s Riley Quinn makes a return as she and her doubles partner Maddie Handy faced Mission Prep’s Mackenzie Poole and Kathryn Abbate in a PAC 8 girls tennis Match at Cal Poly.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep’s Julia Wagner makes a return against San Luis Obispo’s McKenzie Berkshire in a PAC 8 girls tennis Match at Cal Poly.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo’s McKenzie Berkshire makes a return against Mission Prep’s Julia Wagner in a PAC 8 girls tennis Match at Cal Poly.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep’s Kathryn Abbate makes a return as she and her doubles partner Mackenzie Poole faced San Luis Obispo’s Maddie Handy and Riley Quinn in a PAC 8 girls tennis Match at Cal Poly.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep’s Mackenzie Poole makes a return as she and her doubles partner Kathryn Abbate faced San Luis Obispo’s Maddie Handy and Riley Quinn in a PAC 8 girls tennis Match at Cal Poly.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo’s Maddie Handy makes a return as she and her doubles partner Riley Quinn faced Mission Prep’s Mackenzie Poole and Kathryn Abbate in a PAC 8 girls tennis Match at Cal Poly.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo’s Jenny Zakaria makes a return against Mission Prep’s Grace Cegelski in a PAC 8 girls tennis Match at Cal Poly.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Mission Prep’s Grace Cegelski makes a return against San Luis Obispo’s Jenny Zakaria in a PAC 8 girls tennis Match at Cal Poly.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com