Prep roundup: Nipomo girls volleyball wins Pink Stampede Tournament

The Nipomo High School girls volleyball team won the annual Pink Stampede Tournament hosted by Coast Union on Saturday. The Titans beat Reedley 25-19 in the championship game.
The seven-school tournament was only a day long, limiting matches to one set.
Coast Union took third place after beating Shandon 25-17 in the elimination rounds before falling 25-11 to Nipomo. Coast Union began the day with a 25-17 loss to Reedley before beating San Luis Obispo Classical 25-9 and Lompoc 25-20. The Broncos then suffered two defeats to Coastal Christian (25-21) and Nipomo (25-16) before the knockout round.
Each team had one player selected to the all-tournament team. Here are the local selections: Ally Frifby, Coastal Christian; Michelle Rodriquez, Shandon; Gigi Stoothoff, Coast Union; Kylie Mendez, Nipomo; Eden Theule, San Luis Obispo Classical.
BOYS WATER POLO
A.G. boys water polo wins two at Clovis West Invite
The Arroyo Grande High School boys water polo team earned two wins at the Clovis West Invite on Friday. The Eagles won 8-6 over Bella Vista before beating host Clovis West 10-6.
Against Bella Vista, Shane Hoover had two goals and Scott Adams, Ethan Klemowicz, Michael Criswell, Chase Taylor, Bear Weymire and Nathan Solis each had goals.
Ethan Mankins had six saves and Jared Martin added three more.
In the Clovis West game, Hoover, Solis, Klemowicz, Taylor, Criswell each had two more goals apiece. Solis, Taylor and Nolan Ross also scored for the Eagles.
Both Mankins and Martin had three saves in the match.
Comments