Nipomo football faces Santa Ynez

Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High football hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com