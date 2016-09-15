Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande girls tennis tops Paso Robles

The Arroyo Grande High School girls tennis team earned a 16-2 win over Paso Robles on Thursday to improve to 4-0 in the PAC 8. Singles all swept for the Eagles — Erica Egg won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, Joceline Ramirez won 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 and Rachel Fulton won 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.
The Arroyo Grande doubles team of Mary Waterman and Casey Lieberman took all three sets, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2. The Eagles are 7-0 overall and play San Marcos on Monday.
Mission Prep 15, Righetti 3
Mission Prep’s Julia Wagner swept 6-4, 6-1, 6-0, and Grace Cegelski dropped a set 1-6 before winning 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. The doubles team of Kathryn Abbate and Mackenzie Poole also swept, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, for the Royals (4-2, 2-2 PAC 8).
Atascadero 13, St. Joseph 5
Nicoline Breytenbach swept 6-3, 6-1, 6-0, and Santana Sanchez won two out of three sets, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3, for the Greyhounds. Sarah Wulff also won two out of three, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.
All three doubles teams took two out of three sets for Atascadero (8-2, 3-1 PAC 8), which will play at Paso Robles on Tuesday.
Templeton 18, Lompoc 0
Emma Gray won all three sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-0, and Serenity Wilcox swept 7-5, 6-4, 6-0 for the Eagles. The doubles team of Mikayla Colewell and Ashley Donahue also swept 6-4, 7-5, 7-5. “The whole team played really well today,” coach Mary Housinger said, whose team improves to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the LPL.
Santa Ynez 12, Nipomo 6
Julia Johnson won two sets, 6-2, 6-0, and Sarah Hickenbottom won 6-1, 6-0. Isa Abrahamian tacked on a win 6-2, and Aimie Olson and Annika Smith won a set 6-3 for Nipomo.
The Titans play at Orcutt Academy on Tuesday.
Paso Robles 18, Coast Union 0 (Wednesday)
Anya Connolly won 6-0, 6-2, and Regan Dobroth won 6-2, 7-5. Stephany Abarca also won a pair of sets, 6-1, 6-0, for the Bearcats. The doubles team of Livia Rambo and Alex Fletes swept 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, and the tandem of Rosie Singleton and Becca Slason won 6-0, 6-2, 6-0.
GIRLS GOLF
PAC 8 Tournament
The San Luis Obispo girls golf team won the second PAC 8 tournament Thursday with a team score of 241. Isabel Carpenter, Grace Park and Hannah Ogden each shot a 46 for the Tigers on the front nine of the par-35 Paso Robles Golf Club.
Righetti’s Sarah Fouratt was the medalist with a 37.
Arroyo Grande’s Delanie Dunkle shot a 39, and teammate Kinsey McBryde had a 42. Sydney Haughian shot a 40 as Mission Prep’s lone golfer.
Morgan Humprey had Atascadero’s low score with a 42, and Paso Robles was led by Mikayla Stone’s 46.
Arroyo Grande was second at 245, Atascadero was third (253), followed by Paso Robles (272), Righetti (278), Pioneer Valley (298) and St. Joseph (308).
Los Padres League Tournament
The Cabrillo and Lompoc girls golf teams tied at the Los Padres League Tournament, each with a score of 255 on the front nine of the par-36 at the Monarch Dunes Golf Course. Two golfers tied for the top score — Lompoc’s Kendall Martin and Santa Ynez’s Eva Hennessee, each with a 47.
Nipomo’s Brooke Cuzick was third with a 48. Brooke Canzardi shot a 55 and Carah Frank had a 56 for the Titans.
Orcutt Academy was third with a 270, followed by Nipomo (282), Morro Bay (284), Lompoc (289) and Santa Maria (295)
BOYS WATER POLO
Cabrillo 12, Paso Robles 7
The Bearcats fell in a non-conference matchup. Zach Tucker and John Nash each had two goals, and Garrett Wilson and Mason Steiner added a goal apiece for Paso Robles (8-4). Cabrillo led 6-1 after the second quarter before a Bearcats rally, which cut the lead to 10-7 with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Iver Hansen had 11 saves in goal for the Bearcats, who will play host to San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.
Atascadero 10, Nipomo 2
Atascadero was led by Adam Fagundes and Tyler Warren, who each had three goals in a non-league match. Goalie James Fisher had 10 saves for the Greyhounds (4-4), who face Righetti on Tuesday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mission Prep 3, Atascadero 0
The Royals swept 25-19, 25-12, 25-20, led by Jennifer Laird’s 12 kills. Maddie Boncich added nine more kills for Mission Prep.
Atascadero was led by Taylor Degnan, who had seven kills and one ace, and Kelina Silva added six kills and another ace. Lyndsi Edmonston recorded 18 assists, four digs and a pair of aces for the Greyhounds (4-3, 1-2 PAC 8).
Paso Robles 3, Pioneer Valley 0
Gabby Morrison had 22 assists and four aces in the Bearcats’ 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 win. Colleen Wiest had six kills and three aces, and Kalyn Armstrong added nine kills for Paso Robles (11-3, 3-0 PAC 8), which plays Atascadero on Tuesday.
Righetti 3, San Luis Obispo 0
Molly Eppright had 12 digs in a 25-9, 25-19, 25-22 loss. Sofie Janette had 10 assists, and Sophie Mano added seven kills for the Tigers, who play Pioneer Valley on Tuesday.
Arroyo Grande 3, St. Joseph 0
Arroyo Grande swept 25-6, 25-9, 25-18. Amber Martin had eight kills, Sam Oliver had six kills and three aces and Shelby Masters had five kills. Macie Lachemann and Eden Mostajo combined for 32 assists for Arroyo Grande (6-5, 3-0 PAC 8).
Templeton 3, Lompoc 0
The Eagles were led by Cheyenne Rice, who had seven kills and 12 digs in a 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 victory. Natalie Blishak had five kills and Hannah McRoy registered 16 assists and five aces.
Santa Ynez 3, Nipomo 1
The Titans fell 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18. Kylie Mendez notched 33 assists and 19 digs and Hope Goodall had 12 kills and 11 digs. Krisi Ramsey chipped in eight kills, two aces and three blocks, and Nana Lemons had 26 digs. Mackenzie Bland added 17 digs for Nipomo (3-3, 2-1 LPL).
Morro Bay 3, Cabrillo 0
Lexi Beaman had seven kills and three aces to lead the Pirates to a Los Padres League win. Ellie Fryer added five kills, two blocks and six aces, and Erin Desjardins recorded 21 assists for Morro Bay (2-1 LPL, 5-5 overall).
