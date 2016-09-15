Central Coast Football Power Rankings: Morro Bay moves up, Lompoc holds strong

There wasn’t too much change this week as most teams either won easily, lost to good teams or had the week off. Morro Bay, after getting its third win of the season, flip-flopped with Santa Ynez and continued its rise up the rankings. Here’s a look at the other teams rounding out the Top 10:
1. Lompoc (3-0, 0-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 1
2. Paso Robles (3-0, 0-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 2
3. Arroyo Grande (2-1, 0-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 3
4. Atascadero (1-2, 0-0 PAC 5) Last week: No. 4
5. St. Joseph (1-2, 0-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 5
6. Pioneer Valley (2-0, 0-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 6
7. Morro Bay (3-0, 0-0 Northern) Last week: No. 8
8. Santa Ynez (2-0, 0-0 Los Padres) Last week: No. 7
9. Nipomo (1-2, 0-0 Northern) Last week: No. 9
10. Mission Prep (1-1, 0-0 Northern) Last week: No. 10
