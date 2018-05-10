Mike Anthony: Travelers Championship sets the stage for golf magic it deserves

Jordan Spieth made the most iconic shot in Travelers Championship history last June, holing out from a bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger, the Sunday evening moment that stands atop all others in the PGA Tour's 35 years at TPC River Highlands.
He celebrated by throwing his wedge and running toward his caddie, Michael Greller, who threw a rake, and the pair jumped to hip-check each other at the epicenter of a celebration that left Spieth with one observation and one question.
"The ground shook," Spieth said on the 18th green to Andy Bessette of Travelers. "Does the ground usually shake?"
"Uh-uh," Bessette said.
Year-round planning can prepare for such a moment but only golf magic can produce it, and that's what Spieth's winning shot was, the heaviest dose of magic for a tournament that allows the chance for it to take hold.
"We can't control how the guys play, but what we try to control is atmosphere, crowd size, environment," tournament director Nathan Grube said before the tournament's annual media day, when Spieth appeared via video conference Tuesday to announce that he will return to defend his title next month. "We know if we put on a good enough event, the stage is going to be set for something to happen. Then you let these guys do what they do."
The Travelers is nearing the finish line in its year-round preparation, with the tournament to be held June 18-24. Again, the field is loaded, from Spieth to Rory McIlroy to two-time champion Bubba Watson to Masters champion Patrick Reed. Top to bottom, it is considered the best collection of players since Travelers took over as title sponsor in 2007 and began building momentum in ways that go well beyond sport.
Communities have been changed. Lives have been improved.
When you're reminded that the tournament donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charity, and has raised more than $15 million for 750-plus charities since Travelers took over as title sponsor in 2007, you can't help but think that guys like Grube and Bessette, Travelers' executive vice president and chief administrative officer, are deserving of moments like the one Spieth provided.
Spieth's hole-out was ranked by some as the best shot on the PGA Tour in 2017. The Travelers was not only named the Tour's tournament of the year, but voted as the "Players Choice" top event. Spieth's victory capped a week during which 4,000 volunteers put in over 80,000 hours and $1.7 million was generated for 165 local charities.
None benefits more than the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, the Ashford-based camp that provides a getaway and activities for ill children, many battling rare diseases and needing round-the-clock medical care. The camp is the top beneficiary of the tournament.
Spieth spent nearly 20 minutes engaged Tuesday in a Q&A session with ESPN personality and longtime tournament supporter Chris Berman. But it was Tyler Backus, 16, of Fairfield, the speaker who preceded Spieth, who earned a standing ovation.
Backus has glycogen storage disease, which requires him to be fed through a port every three hours in order to keep his blood sugar at safe levels and avoid seizures, or worse. He was never able to do so much as have a sleepover at a buddy's house before finding a new level of joy in life at Hole In The Wall Gang Camp.
"It meant I could do something normal in a world that usually revolves around my illness and adversity," Backus said. "No one stared or whispered. People were interested in who I was. I zip-lined, shot a bow and arrow, swam. I felt unstoppable, like I could take on the world."
Everything about Backus' story and the way he told it was incredibly moving.
Golf is the vehicle toward this. Golf is the reward, too.
And every few years, it seems, the bar is set higher on the course.
How can Spieth's moment be topped? Not in any way Grube or Bessette could draw up. They couldn't draw up Jim Furyk posting a record 58 in 2016, or Kevin Streelman reeling off seven consecutive birdies to win in 2014, or Chris Stroud chipping in from behind the 18th green to force a playoff with eventual winner Ken Duke in 2013.
Before Travelers entered and pulled the tournament off its death bed 12 years ago, with talk previously about an annual LPGA Tour or Champions Tour event taking its place, there was Notah Begay's 23-foot putt for victory on the 72nd hole to beat Mark Calcavecchia in 2000. In 1989, Paul Azinger chipped in on the final hole to win. In 1998, Olin Brown did the same.
This stuff, like Spieth's shot, can't be scripted.
"But in a perfect world, that's what you want, marquee players in a playoff because a playoff allows 18 to fill in, allows all the crowd from 16 and 17 following those final groups to fill it," Grube said. "It allows a sense of anticipation. It allows all of that. Then there's a frenzy around 18."
Bessette talks about the status quo being unacceptable. Grube says the tournament wants to be the best at getting better. They don't recruit, they say. They build relationships. That fills in the field, creates the galleries. The rest is out of their hands, and sometimes the tournament is left with a moment that Spieth would swear registered on the Richter scale.
"I've watched the shot I don't know how many times, a thousand times," said Spieth, who won his third major, the British Open, a month after last year's Travelers. "I get chills every time. I remember looking down, I remember looking at the shot, I remember right after I struck it hopping up just in time to see it go in. Then I don't remember anything. I just totally blacked out. I don't know if I'll ever have a moment like that in my golf career. In a span of 15 seconds it was as cool as anything I've ever experienced."
Comments