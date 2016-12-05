Bryce Molder and Jim Strickland win Straight Down Fall Classic golf tournament

Bryce Molder and Jim Strickland shot a 6-under 65 to hold on to their first-round lead and win the two-day Straight Down Fall Classic golf tournament Sunday at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Molder, a PGA Tour professional, and Strickland of Whisper Rock Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, posted a one-stroke victory with a 14-under two-day total of 129, besting five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney and his partner, Jordan Scott, who were the big movers Sunday with a 10-under round. Arron Oberholser and Trent Tessler, who were in second place after the first day, finished third with an 11-under 132.
Defending champions Scott Heyn and Corby Segal, who were tied for 20th place at 1-under after the first day, came in fourth with a two-day total of 134.
Former Cal Poly star Geoff Gonzalez and Thomas Lehman of TCU — whose father, longtime PGA Tour pro Tom Lehman, served as his caddy — tied for fifth with Dino Giacomazzi and Josh Warthen at 8 under.
