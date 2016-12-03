Bryce Molder, Jim Strickland lead Straight Down Fall Classic after Round 1

The team of Bryce Molder and Jim Strickland hold a one-stroke lead after the opening round Saturday of the Straight Down Fall Classic golf tournament at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Molder, a PGA Tour pro since 1999, and Strickland — the winners along with Brian Ball, Scott Ball and Rob Garrison of Friday’s Straight Down Pro-Am — shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Aaron Oberholser and Trent Tessler heading into the second and final round Sunday.
Jason Ballard and Mike Rowley (6-under 65) and five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney and Jordan Scott (5-under 66) round out the top four. Five teams are tied for fifth place at 4-under. Defending champions Scott Heyn and Corby Segal are tied for 20th place at 1-under.
First groups tee off 7:50 a.m. Sunday with the final pairs hitting the course at 10:30 a.m.
