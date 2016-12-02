Straight Down Fall Classic golf tournament celebrates 20th anniversary this weekend

The Straight Down Fall Classic is returning to the San Luis Obispo Country Club this weekend for its 20th-anniversary tournament, giving locals a chance to see in person a handful of top golfers.
Sacramento native and former Freno State star Nick Watney, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, highlights the list of professional golfers participating in the event, which also includes recently turned pro Bryson DeChambeau, Bryce Molder and Jason Gore, along with Steve Pate and Tom Pernice Jr. of the Champions Tour.
Gore is a two-time defending champion of the tournament, having won the title in 2008 and 2013. He is among six defending professional champions of the event, including current Cal Poly head golf coach Scott Cartwright (1998), Paul Stankowski (2001), Ed Loar (2003, ‘06), Pernice Jr. (2004) and Scott Heyn (2012, ‘15).
DeChambeau is playing in his first Fall Classic as a professional after having won both the U.S. Amateur and NCAA individual titles in 2015. DeChambeau competed as an amateur in 2014 and 2015 with professional Casey Reamer of Cypress Point.
Tom Lehman, the 1996 British Open winner and longtime PGA professional, will caddy for his son, Thomas, who plays at TCU.
Current defenders are Heyn and Corby Segal of Oakmont Country Club.
Tee times for the Saturday and Sunday even range between 8 to 10:30 a.m. for both days. Admission is free.
