Cuesta College

April 12, 2017 3:38 PM

Cuesta College honors Cheek, Danell as athletes of the month

By Lucas Clark

Cuesta College track and field standout Aaron Cheek and softball player Demi Danell were selected as the school’s athletes of the month for March.

Cheek overcame a hamstring injury to finish second at the CCCAA regional multi-event championships, scoring a season-high 6,189 points in the decathlon to qualify for the CCCAA state championships in May.

Cheek posted season-best marks in the long jump (20 feet, 4.5 inches), 100 meters (11.56 seconds), 400 (51.99) and javelin (175-6).

The Western State Conference prelims are scheduled for April 21.

Meanwhile, Danell, a sophomore pitcher, has set several school records this season, including career shutouts (11), wins (33) and strikeouts (290). She owns a 13-7 record with a 2.29 ERA in 123 1/3 innings this season.

Danell also has helped her own cause offensively, batting .392 and leading the team in doubles (11) and RBI (30).

The Cougars are 18-14-1 overall and 12-5 in the Western State Conference with six regular season games remaining.

