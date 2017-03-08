Cuesta College softball splits doubleheader with Moorpark

The Cuesta College softball team split a doubleheader Tuesday with Moorpark, losing 7-5 in the first game and winning 13-3 in five innings in the nightcap.
In the first game, Dayna Manser, Kailin Doty and Demi Danell all went 2 for 4. Doty drove in three runs and hit a double, and Danell also doubled and had two RBI.
In the second game, Rebecca Hernandez highlighted the offensive outburst with a grand slam while going 1 for 3. Danell was 2 for 2 with two RBI and a double, while Taylor Jacobsen and Manser each hit home runs and went 2 for 3.
Hernandez also earned the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs in five innings pitched.
Cuesta (10-4 overall, 5-1 Western State Conference) next plays at Ventura in a March 14 doubleheader.
