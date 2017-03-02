Cuesta College baseball falls to Sequoias, softball beats Oxnard

The Cuesta College baseball team fell to the College of Sequoias for the fourth time in the past week, dropping a 10-inning 11-8 decision Thursday at Cuesta Field.
Cuesta scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Tyler Ryan to tie the score at 8-8 and ultimately send the game to extra innings, but Sequoias scored three in the top of the 10th to pull out the victory. The Giants’ previous three wins this week were all by one run.
Ryan finished the game 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI, Jeff Wilson was 2 for 6 with an RBI and Robbie Silva went 2 for 5 with an RBI for Cuesta.
The Cougars (4-12) next play L.A. Valley in Van Nuys at 1 p.m. Saturday before beginning their Western State Conference title defense at Moorpark on Tuesday.
Cuesta softball topples Oxnard
Demi Danell tossed a five-inning no hitter with eight strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI at the plate to lead the Cuesta softball team to a 9-0 win Tuesday over Oxnard.
Mackenzie Jacobsen went 2 for 2 with a triple for the Cougars (8-3).
