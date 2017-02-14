Cuesta College basketball standouts Saunders, Lino chosen for monthly award

Cuesta College basketball standouts Noah Saunders and Tawny Lino were selected Tuesday as the school’s athletes of the month for January.
The 6-foot-6, 185-pound Saunders recorded three double-doubles and averaged 18.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during Western State Conference competition. The freshman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, scored a season-high 29 points against Santa Barbara on Jan. 14, and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds in a win over San Diego Mesa on Jan. 6.
For the season, Saunders leads the Cougars in rebounding (6.8) and is second in scoring at 11.9 points per game.
Cuesta (12-14, 5-3 WSC) is scheduled to close out the regular season at home against Moorpark at 5 p.m. Saturday.
On the women’s side, Lino averaged 16 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals through the first month of conference play.
However, the freshman point guard suffered a season-ending injury during a Feb. 4 loss to Santa Barbara. She scored 17 points in three quarters before the injury.
Lino ended her freshman season averaging 13.2 points and led the Cougars in both assists (3.8) and steals (3.2) per contest.
Cuesta (12-14, 1-7 WSC) will close the 2016-17 season at 7 p.m. Saturday against Moorpark.
