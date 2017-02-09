Cuesta College

February 9, 2017 7:36 PM

Cuesta baseball falls in extra innings to No. 2 Saddleback

Tribune staff

A four-run 10th inning by the No. 2-ranked Saddleback baseball team Thursday doomed sixth-ranked Cuesta to an 8-5 loss in the opener of a three-game series at Cuesta Field.

Two hits and a wild pitch and error by Cuesta led to the deciding inning. Three Cougars hits, including a Justin Wear double and Will Ruiz RBI single, gave the Cougars brief hope in the bottom of the 10th before reliever Bradley Spooner closed the door.

Cuesta rallied from down 4-0 with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to ultimately send the game to the extra frame.

Shortstop Andrew Navigato had Cuesta’s only multi-hit game, going 2 for 5 with an RBI and run. Cuesta starter Cody Luther allowed four runs on six hits in five innings of work.

The series is scheduled to continue (weather permitting) at 2 p.m. Friday.

Cuesta College

