Cuesta College basketball teams fall in home doubleheader against Ventura

Sophomore guard Andres Aguado scored a team-high 18 points to lead Cuesta College during a 79-68 loss at home against Ventura in a Western State Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night at Cuesta Gym.
Sophomore forward Alex Oandie added 13 points and five rebounds for the Cougars, who dropped to 12-13 overall and 5-2 against conference opponents. Meanwhile, Ventura (15-11) took sole possession of first place in the Western State Conference at 6-1, with its lone loss coming against Cuesta in mid-January.
Fellow sophomore guard Donovin Townsend contributed 10 points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds for the Cougars.
Isiah Reyes led Ventura with a game-high 32 points on 9-for-14 shooting, and he made all 14 of his attempts at the free-throw line. Cordel Hankerson scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Vida Faniel recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
Cuesta was out-rebounded 35-26 and turned in a 9-for-28 shooting performance from behind the 3-point line.
The Cougars are scheduled to play two of their final three regular season games on the road, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday against Oxnard.
Also Wednesday, the Cuesta College women’s basketball team lost 85-40 against visiting Ventura.
Madison Collins had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Gwen Lundy tallied 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cougars, who shot 28.6 percent from the field and were 1-for-13 from behind the 3-point line.
Cuesta (12-13, 1-6 WSC) will be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Oxnard.
