Cuesta College’s Dayna Manser hits three home runs in doubleheader sweep

Freshman catcher Dayna Manser went 5-for-5 and hit three home runs during the Cuesta College softball team’s doubleheader sweep at Reedley College on Thursday.
The Cougars won the opener, 6-3, and cruised to an 11-2 victory in the nightcap.
Manser finished the two games with eight RBI, three walks and one stolen base.
Sophomore utility player Madi Zelenski went a combined 3-for-6 with a double for the Cougars, who improved to 4-0 this season.
Sophomore Demi Danell pitched all 14 innings with seven combined strike outs and she allowed five hits in the two victories.
