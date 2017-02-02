Cuesta baseball falls to Bakersfield, next faces 3-game series vs. No. 8 Orange Coast

The Cuesta College baseball team lost 4-2 to Bakersfield on Tuesday. The preseason No. 13 Renegades had 10 hits — six of which were doubles — while Cuesta managed five hits.
The Cougars’ left fielder George Sammon had a pair of doubles and scored twice. Bakersfield’s Chris Diaz earned the win, allowing one run on three hits and two walks.
Cuesta’s fourth starter Kris Prince lasted only four innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. Cougar reliever Mario Lopez was handed the loss.
No. 6 Cuesta (2-2) travels to Costa Mesa on Thursday for a three-game series with No. 8 Orange Coast.
Comments