Cuesta roundup: Baseball wins again to start season, softball sweeps double-header

The No. 6-ranked Cuesta College baseball team won for the second straight time to open the 2017, beating visiting No. 9 Riverside 8-1 on Saturday.
Four Cougars pitchers combined to keep the Bengals off the board until they mustered a lone, unearned, run with two outs in the ninth inning. Starter Cayce Rocco went four innings in his first career start, giving up just two hits and striking out three. Mitch Maynes scattered three hits over 3 1/3 innings in relief. Walter Bolle and Cole Steverson closed out the game.
Cuesta has yet to allow an earned run in the first two games of the season-opening series, which concludes at noon Sunday.
Justin Wear, George Sammon and John Nejedly all collected two hits.
Cuesta softball starts hot
First-year Cuesta College softball coach Jeananne Ruck kicked off her collegiate coaching career in fine style, leading her team to back-to-back five-inning run-rule victories Saturday over West Hills.
The Cougars won 8-0 and 11-2 behind All-WSC First-Team pitcher Demi Danell, who picked up the win in both games. She allowed two hits in the 8-0 win and handed an 11-2 lead to reliever Kassi Sanchez for her second win. Valerie Vega and Taylor Jacobsen each had three hits on the day.
Ruck, a former Cuesta player and formerly a local club coach, was hired by Cuesta on Thursday.
