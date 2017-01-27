Cuesta College baseball opens 2017 season with win over Riverside

The Cuesta College men’s baseball team opened the 2017 season with a 3-0 victory over Riverside on Friday.
The Cougars — ranked No. 6 in the Southern California Community College preseason poll — were led by second baseman Stephan Chipman, who was 2 for 4 with a run and RBI. Cody Luther went five innings and struck out seven while allowing three hits to earn the win.
Jed Moscot and Walter Bolle combined for four innings of scoreless relief to preserve the shutout. Riverside was ranked No. 9 in the poll.
The Tigers and the Cougars continue their series this weekend, beginning with a game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
