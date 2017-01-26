Cuesta notes: New softball head coach hired, baseball kicks off season Friday

Jeananne Ruck has been named the new head coach of the Cuesta College softball team, the school announced Thursday.
A former star player at Fresno’s Buchanan High School who led Oklahoma City University to two NAIA national titles, Ruck becomes the school’s seventh head coach and sixth over the past nine seasons.
Ruck split her career at Oklahoma City University with one year playing at Cuesta, earning All-Western State Conference honors. Ruck previously coached San Luis Obispo County club teams, Inferno and Nitro. She earned a behavioral science degree from Oklahoma City and is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical counseling at Capella University.
Cuesta begins its 2017 campaign at home Saturday against West Hills.
Baseball kicks off season
The Cuesta College baseball team is set to open its 2017 campaign Friday with a three-game homestand against Riverside.
The defending Western State Conference champion Cougars open the season ranked sixth in the state and are led by 2016 WSC Coach of the Year Bob Miller.
First pitch for Friday’s game is 2 p.m. The series continues Saturday (1 p.m.) and concludes at noon Sunday.
