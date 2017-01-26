Cuesta College basketball teams fall to Allan Hancock in conference doubleheader

Freshman guard Noah Saunders scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Cuesta College men’s basketball team during a 55-54 loss to rival Allan Hancock in a Western State Conference matchup Wednesday night at Cuesta Gym.
The 6-foot-6 Saunders also grabbed seven rebounds and swiped four steals for the Cougars, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Cuesta fell to 10-12 overall and 3-1 against conference opponents, still good enough for a first-place tie with Ventura.
Sophomore Andres Aguado added eight points and seven assists, and Eric Horn contributed five points and a team-high 13 rebounds off the bench.
Allan Hancock (11-13, 1-3 WSC) was led by Marcellus Garrick’s 20-point, 9-rebound performance. Erik Kinnebrew had 14 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks for the Bulldogs.
Cuesta is scheduled to play Moorpark on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lino leads Cougars in loss
The Cuesta College women’s basketball team fell into a 22-point hole in the first half and never fully recovered on the way to a 53-44 loss against Allan Hancock in Western State Conference action Wednesday night at Cuesta Gym.
Though the Cougars outscored the visiting Bulldogs 28-14 in the second half, it wasn’t quite enough to avoid their fourth loss in the last five games.
Tawny Lino scored a team-high 15 points to go with six rebounds, six steals, five blocks and three assists for Cuesta (12-10, 1-3 WSC). Courtney Barba and Dolores Neal added 11 points each in the setback.
Syenna Ramirez scored 15 points for Allan Hancock (13-7, 1-3 WSC), and Grace Rosa contributed a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Cuesta is scheduled to play Moorpark on the road at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Comments