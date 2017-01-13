Cuesta College basketball players Townsend, Collins selected for monthly honor

Cuesta College men’s basketball player Donovin Townsend and women’s basketball player Madison Collins were selected as the school’s athletes of the month for December.
Townsend took on a starting role in December and averaged 12.9 points and 3.2 assists per game. He shot a team-high 42.2 percent from behind the 3-point line during that stretch.
Townsend, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard from Modesto, also leads the Cougars with 17 steals.
Cuesta (7-11) opens Western State Conference play at 5 p.m. Saturday against Santa Barbara inside Cuesta Gym.
On the women’s side, Collins has been one of the key cogs in the Cougars’ success this winter.
A 5-9 freshman forward from Australia, Collins is averaging team highs of 16.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest, to go with 2.7 assists and 3.2 steals.
Cuesta (11-7) is scheduled to begin Western State Conference play at 7 p.m. Saturday against Santa Barbara.
Comments