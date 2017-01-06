Cuesta College women’s basketball team dominates L.A. Pierce

The Cuesta College women’s basketball team routed L.A. Pierce 85-41 at the Hancock Crossover Tournament on Friday.
The Cougars outscored L.A. Pierce 19-5 in the first quarter and took a 42-16 lead into halftime.
Every Cuesta player scored and four had double digit point totals — including Courtney Barba with 20 points and six steals.
Tawny Lino had 14 points and 11 assists, and both Madison Collins and Dolores Neal added 12 points apiece.
Collins also had a game-high 16 rebounds.
Cuesta (11-5) will continue tournament play on Saturday.
