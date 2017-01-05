Cuesta College men’s basketball to host six-team tournament beginning Friday

The Cuesta College men’s basketball team is scheduled to open the first annual Hinson’s Tire Pros Winter Classic with a matchup against San Diego Mesa at 7 p.m. Friday inside Cuesta Gym.
The Cougars will play three games in three days as a part of the six-team tournament. Cuesta and El Camino will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the Cougars will conclude the tournament at 5 p.m. Sunday against East Los Angeles.
Cuesta, Allan Hancock, Mt. San Jacinto, San Diego Mesa, El Camino and East Los Angeles round out the tournament field. It will serve as the Cougars’ final nonconference tune-up before the start of Western State Conference play Jan. 14 against Santa Barbara.
The Cougars enter the weekend with a 5-10 record, having lost six of their past seven games. Sophomore guard Kerem Ozel is averaging a team-high 12.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. Sophomore forward Alex Ouandie (12.8) and sophomore guard Andres Aguado (10.3) also are averaging double-digit points this season.
