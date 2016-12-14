Cuesta College

December 14, 2016 11:37 AM

Cuesta College water polo players honored by Western State Conference

Tribune Staff

sports@thetribunenews.com

The Cuesta College men’s water team had eight players receive all-Western State Conference recognition following the Cougars’ 21-win season.

Sophomore Johnny Hartshorne led the way for Cuesta, earning first-team all-conference, first-team all-state and first-team All-America honors. Now a two-time All-American, Hartshorne finished his career ninth on Cuesta’s all-time scoring list with 153 goals, and his 104 career steals rank No. 11 in program history.

Freshman Chandler Mankins and sophomore Trevor Whitsitt also received first-team all-Western State Conference honors. Sophomores Hissam El-Effendi and Logan Deurloo garnered second-team praise, while sophomore Aidan Feigel, and freshmen Brad Dennis and Austin Martin were honorable mention selections.

Mankins and El-Effendi, both Arroyo Grande High School graduates, each received second-team all-state honors for Cuesta, which qualified for the postseason for the 38th consecutive season.

On the women’s side, seven Cougars garnered all-Western State Conference recognition.

Sophomore Daci Hughes and freshman Mia Viss were named first-team all-conference performers. Freshmen Victoria White and Adelaide Foster earned second-team accolades. Sophomore Katie White, and freshmen Naomi Wilson and Shaine Sorensen received honorable mention.

Hughes, a native of Bountiful, Utah, was one of the main catalysts in helping Cuesta win a program-record 24 games this season. She led the team in both goals (79) and steals (65), and set the school record for season and career shooting percentage.

Related content

Cuesta College

Comments

Videos

The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

View more video

Sports Videos