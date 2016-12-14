Cuesta College water polo players honored by Western State Conference

The Cuesta College men’s water team had eight players receive all-Western State Conference recognition following the Cougars’ 21-win season.
Sophomore Johnny Hartshorne led the way for Cuesta, earning first-team all-conference, first-team all-state and first-team All-America honors. Now a two-time All-American, Hartshorne finished his career ninth on Cuesta’s all-time scoring list with 153 goals, and his 104 career steals rank No. 11 in program history.
Freshman Chandler Mankins and sophomore Trevor Whitsitt also received first-team all-Western State Conference honors. Sophomores Hissam El-Effendi and Logan Deurloo garnered second-team praise, while sophomore Aidan Feigel, and freshmen Brad Dennis and Austin Martin were honorable mention selections.
Mankins and El-Effendi, both Arroyo Grande High School graduates, each received second-team all-state honors for Cuesta, which qualified for the postseason for the 38th consecutive season.
On the women’s side, seven Cougars garnered all-Western State Conference recognition.
Sophomore Daci Hughes and freshman Mia Viss were named first-team all-conference performers. Freshmen Victoria White and Adelaide Foster earned second-team accolades. Sophomore Katie White, and freshmen Naomi Wilson and Shaine Sorensen received honorable mention.
Hughes, a native of Bountiful, Utah, was one of the main catalysts in helping Cuesta win a program-record 24 games this season. She led the team in both goals (79) and steals (65), and set the school record for season and career shooting percentage.
Comments