Cracknell, Hartshorne named Cuesta College athletes of the month

Volleyball player Maren Cracknell was selected as the Cuesta College athlete of the month for November, according to a release by the school Wednesday afternoon.
A former standout at Atascadero High, Cracknell earned first-team all-Western State Conference honors this fall after leading the Cougars to a 12-10 overall record and a third-place finish in the conference.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore put down a team-high 146 kills from the opposite hitter position, and also accounted for 81 blocks. Cracknell completed her two-year career with 300 kills and 155 blocks, the fourth-highest total in program history.
On the men’s side, standout water polo player Johnny Hartshorne was chosen as the Cuesta College athlete of the month for November.
Hartshorne, a two-time first-team Community College All-American, repeated as the Cougars’ most valuable player this season. He scored 66 goals and converted on 46.2-percent of his attempts, and also recorded a team-high 59 steals defensively.
Hartshorne’s 153 career goals rank No. 9 in program history.
The Cougars went 21-16 overall this season and qualified for the playoffs for the 38th consecutive year. Cuesta eventually lost to Long Beach in the CCCAA regional semifinals.
