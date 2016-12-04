Cuesta College

December 4, 2016 11:15 AM

Cuesta women’s basketball falls to Allan Hancock in Phillips 66 Classic title game

Tribune Staff

The Cuesta College women’s basketball team lost to Central Coast rival Allan Hancock 63-43 in the championship game of the 33rd-annual Phillips 66 Classic on Saturday night at Mission Prep.

Courtney Barba led the way with 14 points in the Cougars’ loss. Allan Hancock’s Grace Rosa recorded a game-high 18 points, punctuating her tournament MVP award-winning weekend.

Barba and teammate Madison Collins were named to the all-tournament team. Barba totaled 35 points in the tournament, and Collins had 42 total points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 steals over the three-game tournament. Allan Hancock's Taylor Lee-Hammer and Naomi Leopardi were also all-tournament team selections.

Saturday’s other scores:

Third place — Las Positas 61, Pierce 49

Consolation — American River, 75, Hartnell 54

All Tournament Team:

MVP Grace Rosa, Allan Hancock

Taylor Lee-Hammer, Allan Hancock

Naomi Leopardi, Allan Hancock

Courtney Barba, Cuesta

Madison Collins, Cuesta

Janelle Bumagat, Las Positas

Sylvia Flood, American River

