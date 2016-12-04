Cuesta women’s basketball falls to Allan Hancock in Phillips 66 Classic title game

The Cuesta College women’s basketball team lost to Central Coast rival Allan Hancock 63-43 in the championship game of the 33rd-annual Phillips 66 Classic on Saturday night at Mission Prep.
Courtney Barba led the way with 14 points in the Cougars’ loss. Allan Hancock’s Grace Rosa recorded a game-high 18 points, punctuating her tournament MVP award-winning weekend.
Barba and teammate Madison Collins were named to the all-tournament team. Barba totaled 35 points in the tournament, and Collins had 42 total points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 steals over the three-game tournament. Allan Hancock's Taylor Lee-Hammer and Naomi Leopardi were also all-tournament team selections.
Saturday’s other scores:
Third place — Las Positas 61, Pierce 49
Consolation — American River, 75, Hartnell 54
All Tournament Team:
MVP Grace Rosa, Allan Hancock
Taylor Lee-Hammer, Allan Hancock
Naomi Leopardi, Allan Hancock
Courtney Barba, Cuesta
Madison Collins, Cuesta
Janelle Bumagat, Las Positas
Sylvia Flood, American River
