Cuesta College women’s basketball advances to Phillips 66 Tournament finals

The Cuesta College women’s basketball team defeated LA Pierce 76-38 on Friday night to advance to the finals of the 33rd-annual Phillips 66 Tournament.
The Cougars led 45-19 at halftime and will meet local rival Allan Hancock in the final Saturday at Mission Prep at 5 p.m.. The game will mark only the second time the two teams have met in the final in the history of the tournament.
Camille LeBlanc led all scorers with 22 points for Cuesta, and Dolores Neal added 18 points and 11 rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Chaffey 98, Cuesta College 90
The Cuesta College men’s basketball team fell 98-90 to Chaffey at the Mt. San Jacinto Tournament on Friday, despite 28 points from Noah Saunders. Saunders shot 12 of 15 from the field and had seven rebounds. Joey Liem scored 21 points off the bench, and Andres Aguado added 16 points and five assists for the Cougars (4-5).
Chaffey (7-1) was led by Kameron Curl’s 25 points.
The Cougars continue tournament play Saturday.
