Two Cuesta College cross country runners take 1st at WSC Championships

For the first time in Cuesta College history, both men’s and women’s runners won individual titles at the Western State Conference Cross Country Championships after Miranda Daschian and Sean McDermott turned in first-place finishes in Friday’s meet on the Oxnard College campus.
McDermott covered the 8K course in 20 minutes 31 seconds, while Daschian finished her 5K race in 18:35.5. The Cuesta men’s team placed second overall, while the women came in third.
Daschian’s victory was her fifth in as many races this year, and McDermott has won his last two.
Also for Cuesta, Leza Cassidy placed 7th (19:17), Savannah Rigney 15th (19:53), Taylor Witcher 27th (20:41) and Kirstyn Mills 44th (21:37). For the men, Trevor Stangle placed 11th (21:32), Aramis Knox, a San Luis Obispo High School graduate, 15th (21:44), Cam Goldstone 24th (22:12) and Kobi Kelly 37th (22:31.
Cuesta now moves on to compete in the Southern California Regional Championships in Irvine, where they will qualify for the state championships.
