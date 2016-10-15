Cuesta College volleyball falls in four games to No. 3 Santa Barbara

The Cuesta College volleyball team opened Western State Conference North Division play against its toughest opponent of the year, No. 3 Santa Barbara, falling Friday night in four games 25-10, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20.
After winning the second game, Cuesta jumped out to a 20-15 lead in game three, but the sharp serving of Carolyn Andrulis brought the Vaqueros back into the match to tie the score at 22-22 before taking the game 25-23.
Maren Cracknell and Anais Fay had 12 kills apeice for Cuesta, and Sage Kelley led the Cougars with 22 assists. Cuesta’s Becky Boersman had 19 digs, and Cracknell added six blocks.
Cuesta continues its WSC-North schedule at Ventura on Wednesday and then Moorpark on Friday.
