New York Mets take Cal Poly catcher in sixth round of MLB Draft

The New York Mets selected Cal Poly junior Nick Meyer on Tuesday in the sixth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

The catcher was taken by the Mets with the 170th pick and became the second Cal Poly player selected Tuesday after junior outfielder Alex McKenna was picked in the fourth round by the Houston Astros.

Meyer was the 12th catcher selected in the 2018 draft, and his slot is valued at $285,200.

Meyer, 21, was primarily known for his defense during his college career. He received high grades from MLB scouts for his strong arm and soft hands. The Santa Margarita Catholic graduate was named Big West Freshman of the Year after he threw out 22 base runners trying to steal and picked off another 10. This season, he was named Big West Defensive Player of the Year.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Meyer showed he could hit during his junior season, too. He led Cal Poly with a .344 batting average and struck out just 19 times in 215 at bats.

Meyer is the 30th Cal Poly player taken in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft since Larry Lee took over as head coach in 2003.