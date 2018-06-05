Cal Poly outfielder Alex McKenna drafted by 2017 World Series champions

Cal Poly junior Alex McKenna was selected Tuesday by the World Series champion Houston Astros in the fourth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

The center fielder and Big West Conference field player of the years was taken with the 132nd pick. The assigned value for the 132nd pick, according to MLB.com, is $410,400.

Major League scouts fell in love with McKenna's offensive production over three seasons at Cal Poly. McKenna's batting average dipped slightly during this past season (from .356 as a sophomore to .339), but he still had career highs in runs (51), doubles (15), walks (27), on-base percentage (.424) and slugging percentage (.506) and was selected as the 2018 Big West Conference Field Player of the Year.

McKenna, 20, showed he could compete against some of the best players in the country when he played summer baseball in the Cape Cod League for Yarmouth-Dennis in 2017. Using a wood bat, McKenna hit .298 over 31 games with nine doubles, 16 RBI, two triples and stole 15 of 22 bases.

Cal Poly outfielder Alex McKenna is considered a top prospect in the 2018 MLB draft. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

McKenna, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, is from Canyon Country just outside Santa Clarita and graduated from Alemany High School.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Alemany High School product from Canyon Country, just outside of Santa Clarita, becomes the 29th Mustang chosen in the top 10 rounds of the draft since Larry Lee took over as head coach in 2003. Pitchers Spencer Howard (Philadelphia Phillies) and Erich Uelmen (Chicago Cubs) were drafted in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, in 2017.

Cal Poly senior pitcher Trent Shelton and four more Cal Poly juniors — catcher Nick Meyer, shortstop Kyle Marinconz, pitcher Jarred Zill and pitcher Michael Clark — could also draw interest in this year's draft as selections continue through Wednesday.