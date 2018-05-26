Cal Poly baseball ends season with dramatic win but will miss the postseason again

The Cal Poly baseball team closed the 2018 season in dramatic fashion Saturday with a comeback, extra-inning win over UC Riverside.
Freshman outfielder Cole Cabrera singled to score what proved to be the winning run in the top of the 10th inning to beat UC Riverside 6-5 and end the season on a seven-game winning streak.
But it looks like the streak will be too little, too late.
The win Saturday locked up an outright second-place finish in the Big West for the second season in a row, but it won't be enough to get Cal Poly (30-27, 15-9 Big West) into the postseason. Coming into Saturday's game, Cal Poly had a 137 RPI ranking, lower than UC Irvine (99 RPI), Long Beach State (109 RPI) and CSUN (118 RPI), teams that finished below the Mustangs in the league standings but fared better in non-conference play.
Cal State Fullerton (32-23, 18-6 Big West) won the Big West Conference with a win over CSUN last Sunday to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament and is projected by some to be the only Big West team to make the bracket.
Cal Poly showed promise early in the season with a win over No. 8 Arkansas in the fifth game of the season but never had a marquee win after that and hovered around .500 for most of the season. Cal Poly went 15-18 in non-conference play and lost conference series to UC Irvine, Cal State Fullerton and CSUN.
Cal Poly last made the NCAA Tournament in 2014. It was the ninth 30-win season for head coach Larry Lee in 16 seasons at the helm.
The 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be announced Monday on ESPNU around noon. The NCAA regionals will be played from June 1 through June 4.
Some of Cal Poly's top players — including junior outfielder Alex McKenna, junior catcher Nick Meyer and senior pitcher Trent Shelton — will now begin to look toward the MLB Draft which begins on June 4.
Meyer and McKenna, who had standout seasons in 2018, are projected to be drafted in the early rounds.
