Cal Poly quarterback Khaleel Jenkins talks about diversity on campus

Cal Poly quarterback Khaleel Jenkins discusses student-athletes' role in helping to improve diversity and race relations on campus in San Luis Obispo, California.
Joe Johnston
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Cal Poly

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.