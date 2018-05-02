This former Cal Poly football speedster just signed with the Detroit Lions

He wasn’t drafted, but former Cal Poly football player Kyle Lewis signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions on Saturday shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Lewis had a disappointing senior season, finishing with six touchdowns (1 rushing, 5 receiving) after being moved from slot back to wide receiver for the final four games of Cal Poly's 1-10 season. Scouts were likely impressed by his performance at Cal Poly’s Pro Day in March.
At the tryout attended by scouts from seven NFL teams, including Detroit, Lewis clocked a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, put up 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, completed a 10-foot, 9-inch standing broad jump and displayed a vertical leap of 37 inches.
Lewis, who graduated from San Marcos, is listed at 6-foot, 207 pounds and has the ability to play different positions.
Lewis rushed for 1,163 yards and caught 61 passes for 1,079 yards in his 52-game career. He rushed for 13 touchdowns and averaged 7.8 yards per carry while scoring 12 touchdowns and averaging 20.8 yards per reception as Cal Poly’s deep threat at receiver during his career.
He also averaged 20.3 yards on 48 career kickoff returns.
Lewis will start the process of trying to make the final roster for the 2018 season when the Lions open rookie mini camp in May.
