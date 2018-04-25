Mission Prep's Kyle Colvin follows in father's footsteps, joins Cal Poly basketball team

Mission Prep senior and Tribune County Player of the Year Kyle Colvin will join the Cal Poly men's basketball season this fall, the school announced Tuesday.
Colvin, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward who averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds last season for Misson Prep, will follow in the footsteps of his father Kurt Colvin, a Cal Poly professor who played for the men's basketball team from 1986-90.
Kyle Colvin, who had interest from Division II schools such as Chico State, is expected to be a preferred walk-on for head coach Joe Callero.
“Kyle is a hard-working and dedicated student-athlete,” Callero said of Colvin, who plans to study engineering. “He comes from a winning program with excellent coaching. He’s a versatile player, and his skill set reminds us of former Mustang David Hanson because he can shoot the three-pointer, score on the block and rebound. Kyle’s physical and mental toughness fits our culture.”
Colvin is the fourth member of Cal Poly’s 2018-19 incoming class alongside 6-10 forward Tuukka Jaakkola (Helsinki, Finland/Helsinki Basketball Academy), 6-7 forward Daxton Carr (Pocatello, Idaho/Highland High School) and 6-3 guard Junior Ballard (Stockton, Calif./Modesto Christian School).
Cal Poly finished last season with a 9-22 record, its worst overall mark since the 2008-09 season.
Comments