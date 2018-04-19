Here are 4 unexpected players who can help turn Cal Poly baseball's season around

This weekend's series between Cal Poly and Long Beach State was supposed to match up two teams with rich baseball histories competing for the top spot in the Big West.
Instead, it features two teams with rich baseball histories who have failed to live up to expectations early in the 2018 season.
Cal Poly (16-19, 3-6 Big West), which finished second in the Big West last season, enters the game tied for last place in the standings after being picked to finish in third place in the coach's preseason poll. The Mustangs are coming their first series win of the season against last-place UC Davis.
Long Beach State (16-21, 3-3 Big West), the defending Big West champion, is sixth out of nine teams.
Both teams have already lost almost as many Big West games as they did all of last season. The first contest of the three-game series, which will air nationally on ESPNU, starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
A series sweep would go a long way, putting the Mustangs back at .500 on the season and keeping them in the hunt in a conference that's still up for grabs.
Here are four players who could help make it happen:
Trent Shelton
The struggling Cal Poly pitching staff got some more bad news this week as junior ace Jared Zill was ruled out for the rest of the season. Zill made his first start of the season March 16 following a year of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. But Zill started to experience shoulder pain during his fifth start of the season last Friday against UC Davis.
"We possibly could have had him back at the end of the year, but we decided it’s not worth it for somebody that just had Tommy John surgery just over a year ago," Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee said. "It's not worth it because he does have a future beyond college."
That means senior lefty Trent Shelton will start Friday and could be the ace moving forward.
Shelton, an Oregon State transfer, had his own health scare last month. In March, he started feeling pain in his stomach.
"I went to health center; they didn't know what it was, so I went to the emergency room," Shelton said. "I had my workout clothes on and everything.I was expecting to be OK, and they said, 'No, it’s appendicitis. We need to get you into surgery in the next hour.'"
Shelton had his appendix removed and made a quick recovery, only missing two starts.
"I am just grateful they caught it when they did," Shelton said. "It could have ruptured, and that would have meant months of recovery."
On a pitching staff not known for strikeouts, Shelton has fanned his fair share of batters this season. He leads the team with 45 strikeouts, good enough for fifth in the Big West even with the missed starts.
The loss of Zill means the third spot in the rotation is up for grabs, putting the pressure on Shelton to produce in big moments — starting Friday night.
Elijah Skipps
Senior Elijah Skipps said March 23 marked one of the lowest points of his college baseball career. It was then, in a game against Dartmouth, that he re-injured the broken right elbow that caused him to miss the first 21 games of the 2018 season.
"I was hard," Skipps said Thursday. "I waited this long, and I was thinking my season is over now and I can't play."
But he wasn't done yet.
Skipps was able to recover from the injury and was inserted into the lineup as the designated hitter on Saturday against UC Davis. In the fifth inning, he turned that low moment into a high point when the left-handed hitter sent a ball over the right-field wall for a grand slam, helping Cal Poly win its first Big West series of the season.
"It was pretty surreal," Skipps said, "especially having my teammates come out. They knew how special it was for me. I have been cheering them on all year long and waiting for an opportunity, and luckily it came and I took advantage of it."
He followed that with another home run the following game.
Lee said Skipps' return will be a big boost to the Cal Poly lineup that's already one of the best hitting teams in the Big West. But the home run Saturday meant more than just four runs for Cal Poly.
"Just seeing him finally be healthy this year and hitting a couple home runs was awesome for all of us," Shelton said. "I think that’s the happiest I have seen our guys as a team this year."
Tate Samuelson
Freshman Tate Samuelson continues to be a surprising contributor for Cal Poly this season.
The first baseman is third on the team with a .314 batting average, tied for a team-high four home runs and fourth in the Big West with 26 RBI this season. With the pitching staff still trying to find its footing, it will be up to Samuelson, Colby Barrick and MLB prospects Alex McKenna and Nick Meyer to keep putting pressure on opposing pitchers.
Kyle Marinconz
Marinconz has been getting it done at the plate with a .302 batting average and 22 RBI in 35 games, but the shortstop's struggles on defense have continued to be a problem all season.
Marinconz has 12 errors on the season, the most of any player in the Big West. As a team, Cal Poly leads the conference in errors with 54, seven more than the next team. It's a trend that has plagued the Mustangs the past three seasons.
Marinconz will need to clean up his defense and keep delivering at the plate to get Cal Poly back on track.
"We have dug ourselves such a big hole, and when you’re not playing well in all facets, it’s a struggle from a confidence standpoint," Lee said. "Certain parts of our game are clicking, but rarely do we have all three parts of the game clicking, offense, defense and pitching. But we are at home against Long Beach.
"We are running out of time," Lee continued. "We just need to create some opportunities and make sure that future series are meaningful. It starts Friday night."
