Cuesta cowboy rides to title on first day of Cal Poly rodeo showcase

Will Centoni was ready for the bright lights of the newly transformed Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Friday night.
Centoni, the top all-around cowboy for the Cuesta Rodeo Team, blew away the top riders in the region in the one-shot bull riding event with an eight-plus second ride and a score of 83.00. Centoni added another golden buckle to his belt with the win in the inaugural event, a 10-event showcase on the first of two days of rodeo action at Cal Poly.
It was business as usual for Centoni, Cuesta rodeo team coach Clint Pearce said.
“That ride is just about the same ride he makes every time because he’s that consistent,” Pearce said. “Will is a first class athlete. He could go into any sport and be at the top.”
Cuesta College entered Friday night’s event as the second-ranked men’s team in the NIRA West Coast Region, three spots ahead of the men’s team from Cal Poly in large part due to Centoni. The Hollister native entered the week second place in the NIRA men’s all-around, first in saddle bronc riding, third in team roping header and first in bull riding. Cuesta is also ranked No. 13 in the nation.
Centoni said he broke his collarbone and ribs during a professional bull riding event last year and had to skip the bull riding event for a few months at the start of the season, but he was back in top form on Friday night.
“It felt good,” Centoni said. “Especially since I was the only one to ride (the full eight seconds). It means a lot.”
The ride got a big cheer from the crowd on hand which filled about half of the stadium. (Official numbers were not available at the time of publishing)
“We didn’t sell out but we had a lot of good energy,” Cal Poly coach Ben Londo said. “I think it was a good start.”
Unlike Friday’s showcase, Saturday’s action at the 78th Annual Poly Royal Rodeo will feature the final round of competition with major implications in West Coast Region Standings, something Londo said will ratchet up the pressure.
“Fans can expect a little more energy,” Londo said, adding Saturday’s rodeo will also feature a concert by country artist Aaron Watson. “Plus now these kids have had a look at the stadium, the know what to expect.”
Centoni will compete in the saddle bronc, calf roping and bull riding events with the hopes of taking home the all-around title and keeping Cuesta in the run for a regional title.
The festivities are scheduled to begin at 5:30. Unlike last year, there’s no rain in the forecast.
