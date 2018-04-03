Cal Poly baseball drops opening Big West series to CSUN | Cal Poly Notebook

Cal Poly needed an eighth-inning rally Saturday to avoid a three-game sweep against Cal State Northridge in the first series of Big West Conference play.

The 5-4 win Saturday helped the Mustangs avoid a disastrous start to the conference season following a 5-3 loss Thursday and a 10-7 loss Friday.

The Cal Poly bullpen struggled in the two losses. The Mustangs had a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth inning Thursday before CSUN scored four runs to pull away. On Friday, Cal Poly led 5-2 in the third inning and 7-6 in the fifth inning before giving up four runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Cal Poly outhit CSUN 31-28 in the series but left too many runners stranded on base, a continuing theme so far this season. Junior Alex McKenna was 6-for-13 in the series for Cal Poly from the leadoff spot and is now hitting .327 on the season.

Cal Poly (12-14, 1-2 Big West) plays a home game Tuesday against CSU Bakersfield before traveling to Cal State Fullerton for a three-game series starting on Friday.

Pro Day, spring football

Ten former Cal Poly football players showed off for scouts from the NFL last Sunday during Cal Poly’s Pro Day at Doerr Family Field. Also in the mix was Brian Bennett, a former member of the men’s basketball team who played professionally in Germany after graduating.

According to a media release from the school, slot back/athlete Kyle Lewis got the most attention with a 4.46 40-yard dash and 23 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

Scouts from the Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were on hand.

Linebackers R.J. Mazolewski and Mason Montgomery, defensive linemen Caleb Melton, Leroy Mealancon, Miles Williams and Jack Ferguson, center Joey Kuperman and defensive back B.J. Nard also ran through drills for the scouts.

Each will be hoping to hear his name called during the NFL Draft, which takes place April 26-28.

Wednesday also marks the start of Cal Poly’s Spring Camp. That will be followed by the annual Spring Game scheduled for Friday, April 27, at 6 p.m. in Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Beach volleyball’s streak broken

Cal Poly beach volleyball had its 14-game winning streak broken Sunday at the Big West Challenge in Folsom with a 4-1 loss to No. 3-ranked Hawai’i.

Sophomore and Arroyo Grande native Emily Sonny and junior Samantha Manley dropped their first match of the season for Cal Poly, which entered the match ranked No. 6 in the nation. (They play again Sunday need to wait for final score against Long Beach State)

Cal Poly will travel to take on Stanford and UCLA on Saturday.

Brooke Tjerrild almost breaks school record

Freshman pole vaulter Brooke Tjerrild moved to No. 4 in the nation this season with a clearance of 13 feet, 7.25 inches last Saturday at the ShareSLO Invitational at Cal Poly.

Her personal record leads the conference by 10-and-a-half inches, and was only three-quarters off the school record owned by 1999 NCAA champion Paula Serrano (13' 8").

The Clovis North graduate was named the Big West Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the second time in her career following the feat.

Softball drops opening Big West series

The bats went cold for Cal Poly (17-15, 1-2 Big West) softball in its opening series against UC Riverside. The Mustangs were shut out in the first two games of the series on Friday, 3-0 and 1-0 respectively, but were able to score a late run Saturday to avoid the sweep and come away with a 2-1 win.

Cal Poly senior pitcher Lindsey Chalmers (12-5) got the complete-game win behind five strikeouts. It was her eighth win in her last 10 starts.

Cal Poly travels to Hawai'i for a three-game series starting Friday.